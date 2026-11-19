The tightly choreographed talks between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to take place Thursday at a sprawling Chinese resort are expected to be heavy on images and light on concrete outcomes, experts said.

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The historic three-president summit will happen just outside the bustle of central Shenzhen at the Kylin Villa, which has hosted foreign VIPs before, including one of North Korea's leaders.

But every detail of this summit will be closely scrutinised for meaning and indications of what happens behind the closed doors of the lakeside complex bordered by mountains.

"Typically, when Chinese leaders host meetings, every detail is nailed down and China's leader is positioned to project an air of serene authority and control," Ryan Hass at the Brookings Institution told AFP.

Chinese President Xi's staff "will do their utmost to minimise space for surprise or unexpected outcomes at the trilateral meeting", he said.

"Given the other leaders involved though -- Trump and Putin -- there is only so much choreography that can be done to eliminate unexpected moments."

Thursday's meeting, the first ever between the three powerful men, will be on the sidelines of the major annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering.

Opened in 1997, Kylin is an official reception venue for Chinese leaders and foreign dignitaries.

Behind its peaceful setting, the complex holds sprawling facilities: more than 20 meeting rooms with a total capacity of 1,600 people, around 20 restaurants and a hall that can host 480 guests.

Kylin Villa is said to have hosted Kim Jong Il, father of the current North Korean leader, during a visit in 2006, according to South Korean press reports.

- 'Direct and efficient' -

Some fear the leaders at Thursday's meeting may seek to divide the globe into spheres of influence, for example by making decisions on Ukraine's fate without consulting Kyiv or Europe.

China has said they will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".

Efforts will probably be taken "to ensure the dialogue remains direct and efficient", said Wang Wen of Renmin University of China.

"Only a streamlined core group -- comprising the heads of state, foreign ministers, national security officials, and a few other key personnel -- will be present in the main meeting room," Wang said.

However, each nation "will bring a full delegation, with staff teams specialising in diplomacy, security, and economics standing by to provide policy support and coordinate text" for a potential joint statement.

Either way, optics are all-important at the lakeside villa, removed from central Shenzhen's tech-hub bustle, and surrounded by lush greenery and landscaped gardens.

- No breakthrough expected -

Media access will be carefully controlled to present the talks to the outside world in ways that show Xi is in control and that "limit any perception that events are going off-script", Hass said.

The three leaders will likely want an image to come out of the meeting that shows them consulting together, not big teams meeting around a large, impersonal table.

"And they will want a communique of some sort to memorialise the occasion for posterity," Hass added.

Any such statement could be brief, and not highly binding, with possible broad commitments such as maintaining regular channels of communication and upholding nuclear stability.

Whether the leaders announce plans to meet again will also be a closely watched point.

"It isn't easy to organise such a meeting, but in this specific case, the three leaders' interests converged," Russian political analyst Konstantin Kalachev told AFP.

"Even if we shouldn't expect a geopolitical breakthrough, holding this meeting will help strengthen the image of each of the three participants," he said.

"In Russia, for example, it will be said after this meeting that Russia belongs to the key countries on the global stage and that the EU countries do not."