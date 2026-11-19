Germany hosts Ukraine's allies for a "Coalition of the Willing" summit Thursday as Europe backs Kyiv in the war against Russia and seeks a seat at the table of any future peace talks.

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The Berlin meeting -- co-hosted by the leaders of Germany, France and Britain -- will start only hours after the historic three-way presidential summit in Shenzhen between US leader Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

The talks in the German capital will then draw more than 30 European government leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

The aim is to boost Europe's role in efforts to end the almost five-year-old Ukraine war, Europe's worst conflict since World War II, in a process so far dominated by Washington, Moscow and Kyiv.

The central message is Europe's steadfast support for Ukraine as it seeks a just peace and the need for Western security guarantees for the post-war period to deter any future aggression.

But there are fears that Trump, Putin and Xi could make decisions on Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and more broadly seek to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Trump to stay aligned with European NATO allies, despite the US president often voicing admiration for Putin and harshly criticising Zelensky.

"I want to state our message to the US very clearly once again: please, no surprises," Merz said at an EU summit in Dublin last week.

"Stay on Team Europe and Team Ukraine, and let us work together for a genuine peace in Ukraine."

- Billions needed for weapons -

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on the eve of the summit he was sending a "clear message... as that meeting takes place" in China -- "this country is squarely with Ukraine".

Germany has emerged as the biggest military aid supporter of Ukraine since Trump has scaled back US support and is also rapidly rebuilding its own military to deter a hostile Russia.

Merz has insisted that all 27 EU member states help finance Ukraine as it faces a 70-billion-euro ($77-billion) funding shortfall next year.

The European Union on Wednesday proposed members give Ukraine an extra 45-billion-euro loan to help plug the finance gap.

"We are as committed as ever to support Ukraine in war and in peace," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who was also expected in Berlin.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking in China, said the trilateral meeting in Shenzhen would overshadow the Berlin talks.

"What is happening here is the main thing," he told Russian state media. "And what is happening there is important, but it's secondary."

Russia has sought to link an end to the Ukraine war with a complete overhaul of the European security architecture that would push NATO further away from its borders.

Merz, speaking last week, dismissed that idea: "Russia wants to talk about questions of a European security architecture. We do not need to discuss that, it already exists."

- 'Crystallise Europe's role' -

The Germany summit comes as the war enters its fifth gruelling winter, with Russian strikes hammering Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure.

Ukraine has meanwhile targeted Russian oil facilities and scored a symbolic and military win when it partially destroyed the bridge connecting Russia with the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Under constant fire, Ukraine is, however, in urgent need of interceptors, especially US-made Patriot missiles, at a time when the Middle East war has deepened a global shortage.

Burnham is expected to announce a package of support for Kyiv including more than 1,000 long-range strike drones, including ones capable of striking beyond 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

As for other results at Thursday's meeting, a senior Ukrainian diplomatic source told AFP: "Merz had said the outcome should be a commitment on financing and weapons. Perhaps it will help crystallise Europe's role."

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said the China summit "makes no difference" to the agenda in Berlin, adding that "nobody is going to be able to hijack anything".

AFP