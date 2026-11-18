A US judge ordered President Donald Trump on Tuesday to testify under oath by January 22 in his multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against the BBC.

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Trump has accused the British broadcaster of deceptively editing a documentary to make it seem as if he was inciting violence when he told supporters to march on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

US District Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz in Florida ordered an extension to a previous deadline of December 11 to give both Trump and the BBC more time to prepare for trial.

Both sides must be ready to go to trial by May 3, he said.

The BBC documentary at issue, "Trump: A Second Chance," spliced together two separate sections of Trump's speech on January 6, 2021, making it appear that he had explicitly urged supporters to attack the US Capitol.

Crowds proceeded to storm the building in an attempt to stop the formal certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

The BBC has apologized for the incident, which prompted the resignation of multiple senior executives, but has denied causing Trump any real injury.

Trump has sought at least $5 billion each for one claim of defamation and a separate claim under a Florida consumer protection law.

Kuntz has rejected the broadcaster's bid to dismiss the defamation suit, but tossed the Florida protection law claim.

The BBC has accused Trump of dodging their efforts to get his sworn testimony.

Trump has made attacks on the media a signature of his two presidential terms, insulting reporters and seeking to ban outlets airing critical reports from the White House.

AFP