Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday announced a series of measures to consistently support cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.

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China will provide 20 million U.S. dollars to support APEC practical cooperation, Xi said at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

A center for Asia-Pacific community studies will be established in Shenzhen to conduct policy research and exchanges and provide intellectual support, Xi said.

China will also set up cooperation institutions in such areas as digital technology, cross-border data flow, clean energy and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, contributing to innovation-driven and green growth in the Asia-Pacific, Xi said.

Xinhua