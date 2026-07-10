Super Typhoon Bavi approaches Okinawa, over 100 flights cancelled

Super Typhoon Bavi is approaching Japan's Okinawa prefecture, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning of strong winds, high waves and potential landslides.

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The typhoon, with maximum sustained winds of 180km/h near its centre, is expected to reach the Miyako Islands early on Saturday. Okinawa officials urged residents and tourists to complete preparations by Friday.

In Ishigaki city, residents have been securing windows and outdoor items, while supermarkets have seen bottled water and food supplies bought up. Some supermarkets have closed early, with Aeon stores and drugstores announcing closures over the coming days.

Hospitals in the Yaeyama and Miyako regions have suspended outpatient services, and all public and prefectural schools in the Sakishima Islands will be closed on Friday. Ferry services between Miyako and Ishigaki have been cancelled through July 11, and airports on both islands will be closed on Friday.

At least 80 flights have been cancelled, mainly to and from Naha Airport, affecting at least 7,610 passengers. All Nippon Airways has cancelled 34 flights for Friday and 33 for Saturday, affecting about 7,700 passengers.