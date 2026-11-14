US Air Force captain arrested in Japan's Okinawa for alleged drunk driving

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US Treasury bought yen in July; Fed made no solo FX interventions in Q3
13-11-2026 10:58 HKT
Japan's finance minister vows action as yen breaches 160 threshold
13-11-2026 10:44 HKT
HK resident among 4 arrested in Okinawa over illegal work at dive shop
11-11-2026 04:35 HKT
Japan to set up 'rescue team' after wave of cyberattacks
06-11-2026 18:04 HKT
Ex-Japan prosecutor who accused boss of rape says dignity 'shattered'
06-11-2026 17:42 HKT
Lost in translation? Japan minister blames X for diplomatic near-miss
06-11-2026 17:01 HKT
US Marine dies during training in Japan's Okinawa
05-11-2026 14:05 HKT
Stolen watch worth $290,000 returned to Japan store with sorry note
03-11-2026 14:52 HKT
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT