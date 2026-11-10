Nvidia 'honey trap' figure linked to disgraced mainland fund manager 'husband'

The Chinese businesswoman at the centre of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang's extramarital scandal has deep ties to a disgraced mainland fund manager who was reportedly detained by Shanghai police earlier this year.

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Mainland financial news outlet Caixin reported that Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, has served as a core shareholder and senior executive at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management since 2015.

She co-managed several private equity funds alongside the firm's founder and controller, Kang Wei. Multiple insiders told Caixin the pair were husband and wife, though the current status of their relationship remains unclear.

Together, they were involved in complex cross-border capital operations spanning gaming mergers and internet data centres, engaging with listed companies including Century Huatong and 7Road Holdings.

Born in the 1970s, Kang was once a rising star in the mutual fund sector, taking the helm of Zhonghai Fund Management at just 32.

However, his career trajectory has sharply declined in recent years. After fading from the market spotlight, Kang became entangled in controversial capital manoeuvres and faced regulatory penalties for compliance violations.

His downfall culminated earlier this year amid a criminal probe into alleged stock market manipulation. According to insiders, Shanghai police placed Kang under "criminal coercive measures"—a legal term typically denoting detention or arrest—shortly before the 2026 Lunar New Year.