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WORLD

Wrong anthems played at Asian Para Games after mishap-marred Asian Games

WORLD
23 mins ago
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Gold medalist Mona Agarwal (C) of India, silver medalist Avani Lekhara (L) of India, and bronze medalist Lee Yunri of South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for para shooting R2 Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games in Toyota of Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Gold medalist Mona Agarwal (C) of India, silver medalist Avani Lekhara (L) of India, and bronze medalist Lee Yunri of South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for para shooting R2 Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games in Toyota of Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Wrong national anthems were played three times at the Asian Para Games in Japan's Nagoya this week, prompting the mayor to apologise just days after the city hosted the mishap-plagued Asian Games.

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The Asian Para Games is taking place in the central Japanese hub city through Saturday, featuring around 4,000 athletes and officials in 18 sports.

Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa apologised on Wednesday for the latest error, which occurred despite officials' pledges to implement steps to prevent mistakes, including playing the correct national anthems.

"These things happened during the Asian Games, so of course the operations were reviewed and examined based on the lessons learned. The fact that it happened again is really just unacceptable," the mayor told a press conference.

On Monday, a Taiwanese athlete won a men's para taekwondo competition, but the Iranian anthem was played in its entirety, according to Nagoya officials at the mayor's press conference.

Officials realised their mistake after the ceremony, they said.

On the same day, the Iranian anthem was played again during a women's para taekwondo ceremony, where a Mongolian competitor was receiving the gold medal, according to the city.

The incorrect music was stopped after the Mongolian delegation pointed out the error.

Organisers then played the Mongolian anthem after the music was provided by the delegation, Nagoya officials said.

Separately on Monday, officials broadcast the South Korean anthem for about five seconds, instead of the Chinese one, before a sitting volleyball match between China and Iran.

"It is unacceptable, or rather, it's painful. I am very sorry about it," the mayor said, adding that he felt the tournament was otherwise progressing smoothly.

The Asian Games, which concluded in early October, faced heavy criticism for shortcomings ranging from inadequate accomodations for athletes to the playing of wrong national anthems.

On September 18, organisers played North Korea's national anthem for the South Korean hockey team.

AFP

Wrong anthemsAsian Para GamesmishapAsian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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