Liaison Office congratulates Hong Kong on record Asian Games medal haul

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong on Monday congratulated the city’s delegation on its best-ever performance at the 20th Asian Games.

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Hong Kong won 11 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze medals, setting new records for both its gold-medal tally and overall medal haul at the Games.

In a congratulatory message, Beijing’s top representative office in Hong Kong praised local athletes for their determination and resilience, saying their performances had “brought glory to the nation and pride to Hong Kong.”

The office said the athletes demonstrated their strength and perseverance on the international stage while presenting a vibrant image of Hong Kong’s younger generation.

It added that their achievements had also helped foster a stronger sense of patriotism and pride across the city.

The Liaison Office expressed hope that Hong Kong’s sports sector would build on the momentum as 2026 marks the start of the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan.

It also called on members of the sports community to deepen their commitment to the country and Hong Kong, work together with the wider community and contribute to national development.