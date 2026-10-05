logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Liaison Office congratulates Hong Kong on record Asian Games medal haul

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong on Monday congratulated the city’s delegation on its best-ever performance at the 20th Asian Games.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong won 11 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze medals, setting new records for both its gold-medal tally and overall medal haul at the Games.

In a congratulatory message, Beijing’s top representative office in Hong Kong praised local athletes for their determination and resilience, saying their performances had “brought glory to the nation and pride to Hong Kong.”

The office said the athletes demonstrated their strength and perseverance on the international stage while presenting a vibrant image of Hong Kong’s younger generation.

It added that their achievements had also helped foster a stronger sense of patriotism and pride across the city.

The Liaison Office expressed hope that Hong Kong’s sports sector would build on the momentum as 2026 marks the start of the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan.

It also called on members of the sports community to deepen their commitment to the country and Hong Kong, work together with the wider community and contribute to national development.

Asian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
General view of fireworks during the closing ceremony (Reuters)
Asian Games close after fortnight of turmoil and teenage triumph
WORLD
22 hours ago
HKJC awards $37.5m to recognize city’s medallists for best-ever Asian Games performance
NEWS
04-10-2026 17:56 HKT
HK men’s Rugby Sevens claim historic hat-trick of Asian Games titles with shutout victory
NEWS
03-10-2026 19:03 HKT
HK riders jump into Asian Games finals with stellar opening day
NEWS
03-10-2026 19:00 HKT
Double medal for Hong Kong youth sailors at Nagoya Asian Games
NEWS
03-10-2026 16:17 HKT
Teen windsurfers from HK dominate iQFoil events to propel medal count
NEWS
03-10-2026 14:11 HKT
Coleman Wong clinches HK’s first Asian Games tennis gold and secures 2028 Olympic berth
NEWS
03-10-2026 12:45 HKT
Hong Kong cyclist Ceci Lee secures bronze in grueling omnium event
NEWS
02-10-2026 19:10 HKT
Hong Kong tennis pair takes bronze after semi-final defeat
NEWS
02-10-2026 18:34 HKT
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Tennis - Higashiyama Park Tennis Center, Nagoya, Japan - October 2, 2026 China's Wang Xiyu celebrates after winning the women's final against China's Zhang Shuai REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Eala-conqueror Wang wins Asian Games tennis gold and Olympic berth
CHINA
02-10-2026 16:54 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Shenzhen spa hub Royal Holiday reportedly closes as 400 staff demand unpaid wages
NEWS
23 hours ago
HK braces for cooler mornings with minimum temperatures fallng to 23 degrees
NEWS
04-10-2026 15:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.