Hong Kong pair clinches silver in Asian Para Games table tennis mixed doubles

Hong Kong table tennis representatives Lam Yan-yu and Wong Hon-lam secured a silver medal in the mixed doubles XD20 event at the Asian Para Games after falling to Chinese Taipei in a hard-fought final.

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The Hong Kong tandem faced the Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Tzu-yu and Su Jin-sian in the gold-medal showdown, engaging in a high-intensity battle across four games.

Competitive showdown in mixed doubles final

Both sides opened the championship duel in fine form, trading games early on to level the contest at one game apiece. The Chinese Taipei partnership subsequently took command of the tempo, stepping up their offense during crucial rallies.

Lam and Wong were unable to stave off the pressure in the following two frames, dropping consecutive games 5-11 and 8-11 to fall 1-3 overall, earning runner-up honors and taking home the silver.