Stock up on canned fish: It has more benefits than you think

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Nutrition experts generally recommend prioritizing fresh, minimally processed whole foods. But canned fish is a notable exception—it's a convenient and affordable source of Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and calcium, often costing far less than fresh fish.

Rich in Omega-3 – Helps Reduce Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Registered dietitian Colin Robertson and internal medicine physician Dr. Sonal Haerter point out that canned fish is a nutritionally complete food that helps prevent cardiovascular disease, lower blood pressure, and protect nerve function. Oily canned fish offers significant cardiovascular and neurological protection. Omega-3 fatty acids lower triglycerides and help control blood pressure; studies also show they may slow cognitive decline in people with very mild Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, eating canned fish like sardines with bones and skin provides calcium and the antioxidant taurine, supporting bone and cellular health.

"SMASH": 5 Low-Mercury Fish to Prioritize – Tuna Is Rich in Protein

Phoebe Wareham suggests the "SMASH" acronym, representing five nutrient-dense fish that are high in Omega-3 and low in mercury:

The "SMASH" Golden Combination:

Salmon

Mackerel

Anchovies

Sardines

Herring

Just 15 grams of sardines provides the daily recommended Omega-3 intake.

Tuna and Mercury Risk: Tuna is a top choice for protein, but its higher position in the food chain means slightly higher mercury levels. The average person would need to eat dozens of cans daily to exceed safe levels, but pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to limit intake to 340g per week.

Expert Tips for Delicious Meals – Avoid Overheating to Preserve Key Nutrients

Haerter suggests spreading canned fish directly on toast, or mashing it with salt and pepper. For avocado toast lovers, adding sardines on top instantly upgrades breakfast nutrition. Canned fish also works well in salads:

Asian-Style Tuna Salad: Mix tuna, mayonnaise, sriracha, rice, avocado, and crushed seaweed for a unique flavour.

Niçoise Salad: Pair canned fish with potatoes, green beans, boiled eggs, and olives; use leftover olive oil from the can to make a French vinaigrette.

Anchovies as a Versatile Seasoning: Chop anchovies and mix into salad dressings or sauces—they pair wonderfully with pasta, couscous, or bulgur wheat.

Source: nationalgeographic