14 foods you should never put in a slow cooker

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Slow cookers are a favourite among busy urbanites for making soups, stews, and braised dishes with minimal effort. But they aren't a universal tool. Some ingredients can become unpalatable—or even pose a food safety risk. This guide covers 14 common ingredients to avoid putting in your slow cooker, helping you ensure every meal is safe and delicious.

1. Uncooked Dry Beans

Dry beans, especially kidney beans, contain a natural toxin called lectin, which can cause severe digestive problems if not destroyed by high heat. Slow cookers don't reach high enough temperatures to eliminate the toxin. Soak beans overnight, boil them on the stovetop for at least 10 minutes, then transfer to the slow cooker.

2. Frozen Meat

Putting frozen meat directly into a slow cooker allows it to linger in the "danger zone" (4°C–60°C), encouraging bacterial growth. Always thaw meat in the fridge overnight before slow cooking.

3. Lean Cuts (e.g., Chicken Breast, Pork Chops)

Boneless, skinless chicken breast or pork chops lack fat and connective tissue, turning dry and rubbery after hours of cooking. Choose fattier cuts like chicken thighs, pork shoulder, or beef chuck for tender, flavourful results.

4. Poultry or Pork Skin

The moist slow-cooker environment makes skin pale and soggy, never crispy. If you want crispy skin, remove it or use another cooking method.

5. Shellfish and Fish

Seafood cooks in minutes; hours of slow cooking will turn shrimp rubbery and fish into dry flakes. Add seafood in the final minutes of cooking.

6. Expensive Cuts (e.g., Steak)

A slow cooker can't produce a medium-rare steak or a golden sear. Save premium cuts for grilling or pan-searing; the slow cooker is better suited for affordable, tough cuts that need long, slow cooking.

7. White or Brown Rice

Long cooking times release too much starch, turning rice into a sticky paste. If using a slow cooker for rice, try wild rice (which holds its shape) or add quick-cooking rice in the last 30 minutes.

8. Pasta

Pasta becomes soft, sticky, and mushy in a slow cooker. Cook it separately on the stovetop and stir in just before serving.

9. Bacon

Slow cookers won't crisp bacon; it turns pale and soft. Fry bacon until crispy and add it at the end.

10. Delicate Greens (e.g., Spinach, Asparagus)

Long cooking wilts delicate greens, turning them mushy and flavourless. Add them in the last 20–30 minutes of cooking to preserve colour and texture.

11. Fresh Herbs (e.g., Basil, Cilantro)

Fresh herbs lose their aroma and become bitter after hours of cooking. Use them as a garnish just before serving.

12. Crunchy Toppings (e.g., Breadcrumbs, Fried Onions)

The moist environment turns crispy toppings soggy quickly. Prepare them on the stovetop or in the oven and sprinkle on just before serving.

13. Alcohol

Low slow-cooker temperatures don't allow alcohol to cook off, leaving a harsh, boozy taste. Boil alcohol on the stovetop first, then transfer to the slow cooker, or use only a tiny amount for subtle flavour.

14. Baked Goods

Despite online recipes for "slow cooker cakes," the moist environment leaves the top wet and the texture dense. Baking is best left to your oven.

Source: Martha Stewart