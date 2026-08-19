Sadie Sink's 4 skincare secrets: The "less is more" approach

The release of Spider-Man: Reborn has sparked a global craze, and newcomer Sadie Sink has won audiences over with her portrayal of the "most beautiful villain" opposite Spider-Man. Beyond her acting, her bright, fair complexion and signature red hair have also become major talking points. As a rising star favoured by major international brands, how does Sadie Sink care for her fair and sensitive skin? Here are her 4 skincare secrets!

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Rose to Fame at 15 with Stranger Things – Refuses Piercings and Tattoos

Now 24, Sadie Sink began her career as a Broadway child actor and shot to fame at 15 with her role as Max in the hit series Stranger Things, becoming one of the most sought-after young actresses of her generation. Her performance in Spider-Man: Reborn has been highly praised. In a recent interview with foreign media, she revealed that despite entering the entertainment industry at a young age, she has never pierced her ears, dyed her hair, or gotten a tattoo. She enjoys maintaining this "blank slate" and likes the idea of not changing her body on a whim. As a high-profile actress in Hollywood, Sadie hasn't felt the need to follow trends just because "everyone else is doing it." This mindset is reflected in her skincare routine.

Sadie Sink's 4 Skincare Secrets

Sadie admits she's never been particularly interested in heavy makeup and prefers to show off her natural skin and freckles. Her core beauty philosophy is "less is more."

Although she enjoys collecting and trying various skincare products, she typically uses no more than five products in her daily routine. Here are her 4 skincare secrets:

1. Simple Skincare Routine

Consistent Hydration: She chooses a gentle cleanser that doesn't leave her skin feeling tight or dry after washing.

Targeted Repair: Under the stress of long filming hours and frequent makeup application, she uses soothing creams to reduce inflammation and redness, and relies on serums and moisturisers to support her skin barrier.

2. Sunscreen and Lip Care

Diligent Sun Protection: With her sensitive skin prone to redness, Sadie considers sunscreen the most critical step in her routine, protecting against UVA (which causes photoaging and wrinkles) and UVB (which leads to sunburn, pigmentation, and spots).

Lip Balm On-the-Go: She keeps lip balm handy to maintain hydration.

3. Upward Lifting Application Technique

Application Method: She applies skincare products in an upward, lifting motion to counter gravity and prevent muscle and skin sagging. Gentle pressing motions help promote blood and lymphatic circulation, accelerate serum absorption, reduce facial puffiness, and define facial contours.

4. Vegan Diet and Regular Exercise

Vegan Diet: In a 2017 interview, Sadie shared that she was influenced by actor Woody Harrelson to adopt a vegan lifestyle. One of her favourite vegan dishes is butternut squash and spinach lasagne.

Regular Exercise: She combines yoga, running, boxing, and cycling into her fitness routine, and also keeps a daily journal to relieve stress, radiating a healthy glow from the inside out.





Source: Compiled from foreign media reports



