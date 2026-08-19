logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Dry chicken breast? Nutritionist shares 3 ways to keep it juicy and tasty

WELLNESS
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chicken breast is a healthy favourite for weight-watchers and meal-preppers, but does it always turn out dry and chewy? A nutritionist shares 3 simple steps to make chicken breast tender and juicy—marinating with onion, fruit, or yogurt before cooking is highly effective.

Why Does Chicken Breast End Up So Dry and Tough?

According to Japanese media Yoga Journal, registered dietitian Azusa Wada notes that with rising food prices, more people are looking to save money. Among meats, chicken breast and pork leg are relatively affordable, but the biggest drawback is that they tend to become dry and tough after cooking. She explains that these cheaper cuts are prone to hardening for two main reasons:

1. Low Fat Content

Although chicken breast and pork leg are high in protein and low in calories, their low fat content means they easily lose moisture and become dry if cooked even slightly too long.

2. Strong Muscle Fibres

Chicken breast fibres are very dense and contract when heated, making the texture instantly tough. Pork leg, which comes from the hip muscle, is also firm and tends to become dry after cooking.

3 Steps to Keep Chicken Breast Juicy and Tender – Marinate with Onion, Fruit, or Yogurt

Wada suggests that by following three simple steps before cooking, you can instantly transform the texture:

1. Coat with Flour or Cornstarch

Before heating, coat the surface lightly with flour or cornstarch to form a protective layer. This helps seal in juices and flavour, improves texture, and helps sauces cling better to the meat.

2. Cut Across the Grain

To combat tough fibres, the best method is to slice against the grain. For chicken breast, fibre directions vary by part, so start by cutting along the fibre direction, then slice across to break the fibres. This makes the texture much more tender. For pork leg, when making tonkatsu (breaded pork cutlet), lightly score the surface in a crosshatch pattern or gently pound it with a meat mallet. This breaks down tough fibres, resulting in more tender meat and preventing shrinkage during cooking.

3. Brine with Salt and Sugar Before Cooking

Marinating meat before cooking is key to tenderising it. Onion, fruit, or unsweetened yogurt all work well. But for the simplest method, a brine of salt, sugar, and water is the top choice. Dissolve about ⅔ teaspoon of salt and ½ tablespoon of sugar in 100ml of water, soak the meat for about 30 minutes. This not only seasons the meat but also makes it exceptionally tender. The marinated meat can also be frozen for later use—make extra batches ahead of time for convenience.

Source: Yoga Journal (Japan)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sadie Sink's 4 skincare secrets: The "less is more" approach
WELLNESS
18 mins ago
Learn the best way to boil corn: Lock in sweetness and crunch
WELLNESS
18-08-2026 12:00 HKT
How to choose the right yogurts for gut health: Doctor says key is probiotic strain
WELLNESS
18-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Harvard medical school's 5 anti-aging skincare tips
WELLNESS
18-08-2026 12:00 HKT
33 whole grains and legumes for blood sugar control and gut health
WELLNESS
17-08-2026 12:00 HKT
How much ginger can you eat daily? A guide to daily ginger intake
WELLNESS
17-08-2026 12:00 HKT
5 common fruit fly traps
WELLNESS
17-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Say goodbye to chafing - Yoga instructor's simple move to tighten inner thighs
WELLNESS
16-08-2026 12:00 HKT
7 healthy fat foods that lower bad cholesterol, protect the heart, and help prevent illnesses
WELLNESS
16-08-2026 12:00 HKT
4 ingredients in weight loss supplements experts warn against
WELLNESS
15-08-2026 12:00 HKT
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 22:38 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
(File photo)
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
NEWS
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.