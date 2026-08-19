Dry chicken breast? Nutritionist shares 3 ways to keep it juicy and tasty

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Chicken breast is a healthy favourite for weight-watchers and meal-preppers, but does it always turn out dry and chewy? A nutritionist shares 3 simple steps to make chicken breast tender and juicy—marinating with onion, fruit, or yogurt before cooking is highly effective.

Why Does Chicken Breast End Up So Dry and Tough?

According to Japanese media Yoga Journal, registered dietitian Azusa Wada notes that with rising food prices, more people are looking to save money. Among meats, chicken breast and pork leg are relatively affordable, but the biggest drawback is that they tend to become dry and tough after cooking. She explains that these cheaper cuts are prone to hardening for two main reasons:

1. Low Fat Content

Although chicken breast and pork leg are high in protein and low in calories, their low fat content means they easily lose moisture and become dry if cooked even slightly too long.

2. Strong Muscle Fibres

Chicken breast fibres are very dense and contract when heated, making the texture instantly tough. Pork leg, which comes from the hip muscle, is also firm and tends to become dry after cooking.

3 Steps to Keep Chicken Breast Juicy and Tender – Marinate with Onion, Fruit, or Yogurt

Wada suggests that by following three simple steps before cooking, you can instantly transform the texture:

1. Coat with Flour or Cornstarch

Before heating, coat the surface lightly with flour or cornstarch to form a protective layer. This helps seal in juices and flavour, improves texture, and helps sauces cling better to the meat.

2. Cut Across the Grain

To combat tough fibres, the best method is to slice against the grain. For chicken breast, fibre directions vary by part, so start by cutting along the fibre direction, then slice across to break the fibres. This makes the texture much more tender. For pork leg, when making tonkatsu (breaded pork cutlet), lightly score the surface in a crosshatch pattern or gently pound it with a meat mallet. This breaks down tough fibres, resulting in more tender meat and preventing shrinkage during cooking.

3. Brine with Salt and Sugar Before Cooking

Marinating meat before cooking is key to tenderising it. Onion, fruit, or unsweetened yogurt all work well. But for the simplest method, a brine of salt, sugar, and water is the top choice. Dissolve about ⅔ teaspoon of salt and ½ tablespoon of sugar in 100ml of water, soak the meat for about 30 minutes. This not only seasons the meat but also makes it exceptionally tender. The marinated meat can also be frozen for later use—make extra batches ahead of time for convenience.

Source: Yoga Journal (Japan)