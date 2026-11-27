Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz fired Liverpool towards the Champions League last 16 with an impressive 3-0 win at Club Brugge.

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Both star forwards struggled to justify their price tags during a difficult first season, but are beginning to show why they cost nearly a combined £250 million (HK$2.56 billion) to bring them to Anfield last year.

Isak’s cool finish opened the scoring and the Swede then rounded off a fine night for Andoni Iraola’s men with his 10th goal of the season. Moments earlier Wirtz had netted for the fifth consecutive game for club and country with a sublime finish.

“Perfect away win, I would say,” Isak said.

“I’m in a good place and the team is in a good place, most importantly. Hopefully, it gets better from here.

“The attack in general is beginning to click. We have a lot of different combinations and whoever comes in, we have a dangerous attack. It feels good.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE