Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his next coaching role will be with a national team after turning down the chance to take charge of Italy this year.

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Guardiola held talks with the Italian Football Federation but said the offer arrived when he felt it was the right time to take a break from management.

"I talked with them, and it was an honor," Guardiola said in an interview with his former Barcelona teammate Romario on Tuesday. "It was one of the greatest honors I've had, that they thought of me to coach Italy. But it came at a time when I needed to stop.

"If it had happened a year or two earlier, I probably would have accepted. But when Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, whom I love dearly, reached out, it was at a point where I simply had to stop," he added.

Guardiola left City at the end of last season after a glittering decade in charge in which he won six English Premier League titles, including an unprecedented four in succession, as well as three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League.

The Spaniard said the demands of nearly two decades in club management made a break necessary. "I don't know how long I'll be away," Guardiola said. "Right now I feel very well. But if I return to football one day, it will be when my stomach tells me it's the right time."

REUTERS