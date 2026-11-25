Vaibhav Sooryavanshi says a half-hour pep talk with his idol Yuvraj Singh helped propel the teenage Indian batting sensation to his record-breaking 204 off 53 balls.

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The 15-year-old struck 28 sixes to blitz his way to the fastest century and double century in List A cricket, powering India A to a seven-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in Doha on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi smashed his hundred off just 28 deliveries, one ball faster than the previous record held by Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk. He brought up his double century off 52 balls, easily eclipsing the previous mark of 103 deliveries set by Chad Bowes.

Afterwards he revealed that advice from former India international Yuvraj, a fellow left-hander, had helped him correct technical flaws after two disappointing performances.

“I spoke to Yuvi Sir, who is my idol, and listened to him with attention,” Sooryavanshi said. “He told me a lot of things point by point and when I looked at my videos, I understood I was making a mistake. I tried not making those mistakes and follow what he told me and it helped me a lot.”

The teenager’s extraordinary assault helped India A overhaul a target of 250 in just 14.2 overs in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE