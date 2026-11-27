LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to produce a triple-double, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-104 victory over the Miami Heat.

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James, who turns 42 next month, had 25 points and 12 assists – both season highs – to go with 10 rebounds.

James scored 14 consecutive 76ers points in a second-quarter run for a 62-53 half-time lead, and the hosts never lost the lead in the second half.

“We wanted to get back to our defensive identity,” James said. “We didn’t do that in the first quarter but for the next 36 minutes I thought we got back to that.”

The 76ers improved the best record in the Eastern Conference to 15-4.

With Joel Embiid out due to illness and Jaylen Brown out after early left hamstring tightness, it fell to James to score and set up his teammates with NFL-style passing. “That’s my favorite aspect of my game besides my IQ,” James said of his passing. “So to be able to go out there and just play like a quarterback and watch these guys run the right routes and it’s my job to put it on time and on target, it was fun.”

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 30 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Miami with 32 points and 14 rebounds.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

