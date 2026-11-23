Carlos Alcaraz began the year facing questions over his split with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, but he has answered them emphatically by completing the career Grand Slam and adding the ATP Finals title to his collection.

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Victory at the Australian Open, before he turned 23, made the Spaniard the youngest man to win all four Majors, but his momentum was halted by a wrist injury that kept him out for nearly five months. Since returning at the US Open in late August, he has enjoyed a late-season charge, culminating in his 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) win over Alexander Zverev in the final in Turin.

By winning the ATP Tour’s season-ender, Alcaraz joins Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to secure the career Grand Slam and ATP Finals title.

“This one is special. This one means the world to me, to my team, to my family,” said Alcaraz, who lost to Jannik Sinner in last year’s final.

Samuel Lopez took over from Ferrero as head coach last December 2025 and the player’s brother Alvaro assumed greater responsibility, a setup that Alcaraz said had proved crucial during his lengthy injury layoff.

"At some point I realized how good I have to feel off the court in my life to go and hit the practice court with anger, with motivation,” he added.

"They made a really good job off the court, coming from the injury, always saying positive things. They helped me during the matches, practices and when we were not on the tennis court.”

Four of the Spaniard's six titles this year have come since he returned from injury, with triumphs in Tokyo and Vienna followed by victories at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

Despite his remarkable finish to the ATP season, Alcaraz said he could not consider himself the world’s top player, a distinction that currently belongs to Zverev.

REUTERS

