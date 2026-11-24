World number two Jannik Sinner is at risk of missing the Australian Open in January after undergoing knee surgery, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

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According to television channels Rai and Sky Sport as well as newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old could be out for three months.

Next year's opening Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne, where Sinner is a two-time champion, starts on January 17.

Sinner's doctor, Herbert Schoenhuber, told Rai the surgery in Finland went well.

The five-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since claiming his maiden Wimbledon title in July and has since lost his world number one ranking to Alexander Zverev.

Sinner met with a host of specialists before announcing the end of his season in October. "The worst part of this injury for me is that I can't compete, I can't play tennis," Sinner said in a recent documentary. "Even my life outside tennis is a bit more limited, for the simple reason that I can't do the things I really love, because I want to protect my knee as much as possible."

GENCE FRANCE-PRESSE