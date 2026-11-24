Everton boss David Moyes had hoped to savor a record-breaking night but instead his side were handed a 4-0 thumping at Brentford, with James Tarkowski shown a questionable red card that will keep the Toffees’ captain out of the weekend Merseyside derby.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Moyes, 63, was in charge of Everton for the 593rd time, more than any other manager at the club, and had the chance to lead them into the top five in the English Premier League.

Instead, the visitors were undone by an excellent Brentford side, who were already 2-0 up when Tarkowski caught Yehor Yarmolyuk high on the shin with his studs in a follow-through as he cleared the ball after 40 minutes. That killed the contest and Brentford comfortably saw out the game as they added two more goals including a stunning strike by Vitaly Janelt for the third.

“My thoughts at the time were I didn’t think it was [a red card], but probably when I’ve looked at it again, his [Tarkowski’s] foot’s high. Is there enough force for it to be a red card? Not sure about that,” Moyes said.

He had few complaints about the result, though, and must now lift his side as they prepare to host Liverpool on Sunday.

“The performance was way below the standards we’ve set and the way we’ve been playing recently. Hopefully we can put it right,” Moyes said. “We’ve been doing a lot of good things and hopefully we can do it again.”

It was the heaviest defeat of Moyes’ second spell in charge of Everton, and the biggest win for Brentford manager Keith Andrews since he took over from Thomas Frank.

REUTERS