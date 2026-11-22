England captain Maro Itoje said he was delighted by the team's growth as they laid down a marker ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup with a record 37-12 win over New Zealand in a Nations Championship clash at Twickenham on Saturday.

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Itoje's team ran in five tries, three in the first half alone, as Henry Slade, Jack van Poortvliet and player-of-the-match Ben Earl all went over before Ollie Chessum and Seb Atkinson crossed in the second half.

England's 25-point winning margin surpassed their previous best against the All Blacks of 17 points achieved in a 38-21 success at Twickenham in 2012.

This win -- just England's 10th in 48 Tests against New Zealand -- was also the first time in more than 20 years they had enjoyed successive victories over the All Blacks following last year's 33-19 triumph at Twickenham.

England have now won all three of their November Nations Championship clashes following dominant defeats of Australia and Japan.

It is all a far cry from this year's Six Nations, where Steve Borthwick's men managed just one win in five matches, with Itoje telling ITV: "I love the way the team is growing and we look forward to the future.

"We had a fast start again and the guys coming off the bench, all those guys, the impact they made was unbelievable."

Saracens lock Itoje led from the front as England dominated the forward exchanges.

The All Blacks were back to full-strength following last week's stunning 35-28 defeat by Wales -- their first loss to the Welsh in 73 years.

But it made little difference, the All Blacks managing just two tries on Saturday, with recalled captain Codie Taylor telling Sky Sport: "We were just really inaccurate tonight."

The hooker added: "I think England played a great game, they've had a lot of confidence on the back of a couple good wins over the last couple weeks.

"We put ourselves under pressure, England put us under pressure, and when we had our opportunities, we either gave the ball away or made errors."

New Zealand great Beauden Barrett marked becoming just the fourth man to appear in 150 Tests with a second-half try but the full-back admitted he did not know what to say after a thumping loss.

"Deflated's one word, disappointed. They were simply too good, and it's a tough one," he said. "I don't know where to start."



AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE