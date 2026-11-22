De Zerbi not surprised by 'special' Williams-Barnett

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Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi hailed 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett as a "special player" after he scored and assisted on his first Premier League start in a 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday.

The teenager stole the show as Tottenham's upturn continued with a fourth win in five games to climb to ninth in the Premier League table and within three points of the top four.

"Luca Barnett is a special player. I am not surprised because his talent is bigger than you think," said De Zerbi in his post-match press conference.

The Italian said he had taken the decision to give Williams-Barnett a full debut 10 days ago after he showed flashes of promise in two cameo substitute appearances against Crystal Palace and Leeds.

"Yesterday evening when I gave the first eleven... I said to the other players remember the first game, the debut of you (Williams-Barnett) and help the kid tomorrow because he is one of us and if he plays well, we have more chances to win the game."

Williams-Barnett showed a poacher's instinct to meet Pedro Porro's cross at the back post to open the scoring on 15 minutes.

The winger then ran from inside his own half before producing a perfect cross for Dominic Solanke to tap in Tottenham's second.

De Zerbi did not hold back on comparing the England under-19 international to some of the biggest stars in world football if he can match their workrate.

"The first day I spoke with Luca and I asked him two things," added De Zerbi.

"To play like he plays on the park with his friends with the same freedom and to play and to work hard without the ball like (Ousmane) Dembele, like Raphinha, like (Lamine) Yamal because football is going in a different way and the first defenders are really the attackers. Even if they are Ballon d'Or (winners)."

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