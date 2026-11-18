Cade Cunningham scored 27 points as the Detroit Pistons ended the San Antonio Spurs’ 12-game winning streak with a gritty 105-93 victory on the road.

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A dogged Detroit twice climbed out of double-digit deficits in the first half before pulling ahead for good in the third quarter and closing out the win over the NBA Western Conference leaders.

The Pistons’ relentless defense limited the Spurs to 93 points, their lowest total of the season. It was the first time the Spurs had been held to fewer than 100 points.

Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 25 points.

Cunningham described the win as a “group effort.”

"Everybody had to bring it," Cunningham told NBC. "I like my guys, man.

"We do this together every day. We love basketball and we all come with a little bit of grit, earning our way to get to this point.

"We told ourselves if we weren't a brotherhood we're gonna be a brotherhood by the time we left today. I think we got a little closer today. It's a good win for us."

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles he Lakers rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 118-114, led by Quentin Grimes' 47 points.

Charlotte led 111-108 with 12 seconds remaining when Coby White missed his second free throw, Matisse Thybulle grabbed the rebound and fed Luka Doncic who raced up the court and passed to Grimes, who sank his 10th three-pointer of the night and forced overtime.

The Lakers finished overtime with a 7-0 run, extending their winning streak to nine - the longest in the NBA following San Antonio's loss.

Grimes became the second player in Lakers history to make 10 three-pointers in a game, after the late Kobe Bryant. "Man, that's crazy. Kobe's one of my idols," said Grimes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE