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SPORTS UPDATES

Tuchel learns lessons as impressive England reign in Spain

SPORTS UPDATES
30 mins ago
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Ezri Konsa, one of England’s goalscorers, vies with Aymeric Laporte during the match at the Metropolitano Stadium. AFP
Ezri Konsa, one of England’s goalscorers, vies with Aymeric Laporte during the match at the Metropolitano Stadium. AFP

Thomas Tuchel took most of the flak when England blew their chance to reach the football World Cup final last summer, but he showed he had learned his lessons on a glorious night in Spain.

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The German described Sunday's dramatic 3-2 win over the world champions in Madrid as the best performance of his reign as the Three Lions topped their Nations League group.

The visitors were exceptional for an hour inside the Metropolitano, roaring into a 3-0 lead with a penalty from Harry Kane before goals from Ezri Konsa and Ben White early in the second half. England threatened to completely overrun Luis de la Fuente's men but Elliot Anderson's sending-off in the 63rd minute changed the game.

Mikel Oyarzabal punished England by scoring the resulting penalty and Nico Williams added another as Spain came forward in waves. But the visitors held firm, helped by some brilliant late saves from goalkeeper James Trafford.

The impressive result means England progress to the Nations League quarter-finals as Group A3 winners while Spain are licking their wounds after a first competitive defeat since March 2023.

The match carried echoes of England's rearguard action to beat Mexico by the same scoreline in the World Cup last 16 after they were reduced to 10 men. But that performance was overshadowed by a heartbreaking 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina in Atlanta, where Tuchel packed his defense in the second half, ceding ground to the South Americans.

This time it was different. Tuchel's first change, in the 78th minute, was to shore up his midfield, bringing on Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly for Kane. Later he introduced Leeds forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin to ensure his side still had an attacking outlet, also introducing defenders Djed Spence and Dan Burn.

Tuchel hailed a "statement victory."

"We are very well aware of which steps we took now after the World Cup and it's an amazing feeling," said the England boss. "Given the circumstances, the pressure and the quality and where we played and played against the reigning world champions and they are unbeaten in 43, 44 matches ... that was a very complete performance and the best one so far."

Ballon d'Or winner Kane said there had been soul-searching after the Argentina loss.

"We've spoken a lot since the World Cup about if we're in a situation like that again, where maybe we're 1-0 up, what do we want to be?" he told the BBC. "Do we want to be a team that sits back, or do we want to be a team that goes after two, goes after three? And that's the team that we spoke about and it's a perfect chance to show that and we did.

"It was really enjoyable to be a part of because it's a feeling that maybe in an England team we haven't had so much, especially against the top teams."

The England captain told reporters Tuchel deserved credit. "We have to do it [under] bigger pressure, the bigger moments but we are all in it together with the boss and he has to take a lot of credit for this Nations League campaign," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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