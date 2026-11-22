Victor Wembanyama scored 50 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to power the San Antonio over the New Orleans Pelicans 114-91 as the Spurs matched the NBA’s best record at 14-3.

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The 22-year-old center made 20 of 29 shots from the field, including five of 11 from three-point range, and added five blocked shots, four steals and an assist in 32 minutes on the court.

San Antonio won for the 14th time in 15 games and Wembanyama became only the third NBA player since the 1973-74 season with at least 50 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and five blocks in a game.

“It is very special but unlike many of my peers I’m not very good at stat-padding,” Wembanyama said.

"I thought he started the game off aggressive, and I thought he was trying to play with a lot of force offensively, specifically, just in terms of taking up real estate, trying to get to the rim," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "I thought he did a really good job of playing with force."

The Spurs pulled equal with the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers for the best record in the league, the Sixers having matched the mark earlier in a 132-129 victory over Milwaukee.

Joel Embiid sparked Philadelphia to a fifth consecutive victory despite Tyler Herro's career-high 50 points for the Bucks.

Embiid delivered 26 points, a season-high 17 rebounds and nine assists for the host Sixers as they dropped the NBA-worst Bucks to 1-16, stretching Milwaukee's losing skid to 13 games.

Herro added 11 rebounds and seven assists, but he missed a chance to send the game into overtime.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE