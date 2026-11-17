Jude Bellingham has a trophy case of accolades to his name.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

But the England and Real Madrid attacking midfielder has been elevated to the pantheon of US pop culture immortality with his own extra-large Calvin Klein underwear billboard in Manhattan.

Measuring 22.9 meters by 16.8 meters, the giant billboard overlooking one of the Big Apple's busiest shopping havens has drawn crowds of admirers. It also highlights the outsize cultural impact the football World Cup had on the US, which cohosted the tournament with Mexico and Canada.

Bellingham is pictured holding his signature arms-stretched celebratory pose and sporting only a pair of white Calvin Klein hip briefs for modesty.

"We were just in the area, and then my little sister, she was like, 'I got to see the Jude Bellingham poster' -- especially after they beat Mexico in the World Cup, right?" said store manager George Lozano, 30, whose sister Jackie, 24, snapped a photo on her phone.

"I personally wouldn't think [most Americans] would recognize him. I think it's still growing. It's growing in terms of the US ... support for soccer. But I think now this would definitely help, right?"

Bellingham became a breakout social media sensation during the summer World Cup for his youthful good looks and prowess on the pitch.

Bellingham's selection for Calvin Klein's landmark SoHo billboard puts him alongside cultural titans including Bad Bunny, Jeremy Allen White and Justin Bieber, who bared nearly all before him.

"I like him but he's not my favorite," said French tourist Roxane Marin, 33, of Bellingham, who helped steer England to a famous 6-4 victory over France in the third-place playoff with an inspired 98th-minute solo spectacular.

"I watch football, but I can't remember if I saw that match," she added to AFP after taking a close-up of the billboard.

Marin insisted she had happened upon the billboard by chance, "but I think there are people who come on purpose."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE