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SPORTS UPDATES

Red-hot Spurs make it 12 wins in a row as Harper steps up

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Dylan Harper brings the ball up the court against Darryn Peterson of Utah. AFP
Dylan Harper brings the ball up the court against Darryn Peterson of Utah. AFP

The San Antonio Spurs were forced to dig deep before defeating the Utah Jazz 110-102 to clinch their 12th straight NBA victory as the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to eight games.

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Utah, languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference with only one win all season,  led by five points midway through the fourth quarter but San Antonio closed with a 16-4 run in the final three minutes.

Dylan Harper led the Spurs with 31 points, while Victor Wembanyama finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. 

The Lakers kept pace with their conference rivals after Luka Doncic delivered his seventh 40-point performance of the season in a 131-123 road win over the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic, who is averaging 39 points per game, hit five three-pointers en route to 43 points.

The Lakers had appeared to be strolling towards an emphatic rout after surging into a 31-point lead late in the third quarter.

But they were given a huge scare in the fourth quarter as Phoenix threatened a sensational comeback after closing the gap to just five points.

Despite being outscored 43-27 in the final frame, the Lakers held off the rally to improve to 12-2.

"We got a little bit sloppy in that fourth quarter so we've really got to work on that," Doncic said.

In the Eastern Conference, LeBron James moved into third place on the NBA's all-time assists list as the Philadelphia 76ers overpowered the Indiana Pacers 131-124.

James finished with 15 points and 11 assists as the Sixers improved to 11-3 for the season.

James' 11 assists took him one past Jason Kidd's total of 12,091 career assists into third place. Chris Paul is second on the list with 12,552, while John Stockton leads with 15,806.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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