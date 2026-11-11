logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Celtics beat Sixers as Tatum outshines former teammate Brown

SPORTS UPDATES
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Jayson Tatum, left, got the better of former teammate Jaylen Brown in the first regular-season matchup between the Celtics and 76ers. AFP
Jayson Tatum, left, got the better of former teammate Jaylen Brown in the first regular-season matchup between the Celtics and 76ers. AFP

The Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 123-101 to replace the 76ers at the top of the NBA Eastern Conference as Jayson Tatum outshone his former teammate Jaylen Brown in a much-hyped showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brown’s first regular-season clash against the Celtics team he called home for a decade played out against reports of a beef with his 2024 NBA title-winning partner Tatum. The two men have exchanged cryptic public barbs, apparently disagreeing over Tatum’s knowledge of -- or role in -- Brown’s shock trade this summer to the Sixers.

Tatum greeted Brown moments before tip-off but was seemingly blanked, and the game began in feisty fashion, with a fired-up Brown making two steals but conceding two fouls in the opening minutes.

But Brown was ultimately restricted to just 13 points on a frustrating night, against Tatum’s 21, as Boston weathered a Philadelphia third-quarter comeback and rode to victory.

“No game is bigger than the other, definitely in the regular season, you know -- it’s one game,” said Tatum.
“The hoopla is over, and now we get all ready for tomorrow.”

The Celtics took an early lead, even as the Philadelphia crowd booed Tatum’s every move, jeering loudly as he wildly misplaced a pass under pressure from VJ Edgecombe. 

But as the game settled into its rhythm it was veteran Paul George -- who went the other direction, from Philadelphia to Boston, as part of the Brown package -- who dominated.

George racked up 36 points, including six three-pointers from 11 attempts.

In the third quarter, Tatum soared above LeBron James for a driving dunk. 

But Philadelphia rallied, levelling the score at 76-76 and again at 79-79 with a Tyrese Maxey three-pointer.

Boston regrouped and raced out of sight down the final stretch, with George paying credit to Tatum for soaking up the opposition’s focus, leaving him free to score.

“Obviously JT demands so much attention. Playing off him has allowed me to get a lot of easy opportunities,” he said.

“At this point in my career, there’s only one thing that I want to do, and that’s win. And so, for him, especially for JT, [my role is] to alleviate any pressure, any friction."

The battle of the top two teams in the East saw Boston move to 9-2 with a fourth straight win, with Philadelphia now 9-3.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Scott McTominay in action against Brazil at the World Cup last summer. AFP
McTominay tells of World Cup heart treatment
SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
Luka Doncic shoots against the Atlanta Hawks defense. AFP
Doncic and Wembanyama lead from the front
SPORTS UPDATES
18 hours ago
Teddy Riner announces his candidacy on his Instagram account. AFP
Judo king Teddy Riner joins fight for French presidency
SPORTS UPDATES
18 hours ago
Fencer Harris Ho wins HK's first-ever Youth Olympics individual gold
SPORTS UPDATES
10-11-2026 04:44 HKT
Alexandra Eala hits a return to Claire Liu during the final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open. AFP
Eala ready to 'disappear' for a bit after breakout season comes to an end
SPORTS UPDATES
09-11-2026 16:36 HKT
Claire Liu, left, holds up the winners trophy alongside runner-up Alexandra Eala. AFP
Eala left in tears as underdog Liu takes Hong Kong Open
SPORTS UPDATES
08-11-2026 21:26 HKT
An Se Young hits a return to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi during the final in Yeosu. AFP
No place like home as An wins 11th badminton title of the year
SPORTS UPDATES
08-11-2026 15:02 HKT
Alexandra Eala reacts after a point against Maria Sakkari during their semi-final. AFP
Eala one win from HK Open glory after beating Sakkari
SPORTS UPDATES
08-11-2026 09:14 HKT
Jobe Bellingham has been rewarded for a strong start to his second season at Borussia Dortmund. AFP
Tuchel hails 'incredible' Bellingham story as Jobe joins Jude in England squad
SPORTS UPDATES
07-11-2026 10:38 HKT
Thierno Barry celebrates scoring his second goal against Coventry. REUTERS
Moyes on Everton hero Barry: He can now say 'I told you so'
SPORTS UPDATES
07-11-2026 10:25 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
7 hours ago
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.