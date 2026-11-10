Doncic and Wembanyama lead from the front

Luka Doncic scored 32 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a sixth straight victory with a 124-114 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks.

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Doncic, whose sensational early-season form has propelled the Lakers to the top of the NBA Western Conference, also finished with 10 assists, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 23 points, including five three-pointers, from the bench, while Walker Kessler contributed 21 and Collin Sexton 18 on a night when the Lakers were missing Austin Reaves and Quentin Grimes.

“I thought Collin did a really nice job of giving us some juice and Sandro had his best game as a Laker,” coach JJ Redick said after his team improved to 10-2. “That was awesome.”

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs extended their winning streak to nine games after blowing out the Phoenix Suns 122-96 to improve to 9-2.

Victor Wembanyama, fresh from a career-high 52-point performance, was once again in dazzling form, dropping 40 points with 11 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists.

“There’s a lot of good going on obviously,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of Wembanyama. “I think he’s allowing the game to unfold naturally and he’s doing a great job of putting himself in positions to take advantage of the opportunities that are in front of him.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE