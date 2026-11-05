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SPORTS UPDATES

Bologna FC 1909 and CSTS Enterprises announce new strategic partnership in Asia

SPORTS UPDATES
23 mins ago
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Bologna FC 1909 and CSTS Enterprises at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Bologna, marking a new partnership that will connect the Rossoblù with audiences and businesses across Asia.
Bologna FC 1909 and CSTS Enterprises at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Bologna, marking a new partnership that will connect the Rossoblù with audiences and businesses across Asia.

Bologna FC 1909 announced a new partnership with CSTS Enterprises, a New York-based sports, entertainment, integrated media and travel technology group, where CSTS Enterprises will join the Rossoblù family as the Club’s Official Regional Partner in Asia on Thursday, connecting Bologna FC with Asian audiences, fans and business networks. 

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This partnership, bringing together the Italian football club and a leading travel partner, is built around four pillars, namely brand visibility, digital engagement, matchday hospitality, and commercial activation.

CSTS Enterprises delivers comprehensive solutions across sports, entertainment, travel and hospitality, and integrated marketing, connecting brands and rights holders with audiences around the world. 

With Asia a key strategic market for both partners, football is believed to forge new connections between Bologna and the wider world, bringing the Rossoblù spirit and the best of the region to a fast-growing international audience.

Further details on activations will be announced in the coming weeks. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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