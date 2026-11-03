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SPORTS UPDATES

Crowd favorite Eala overcomes early HK Open challenge

SPORTS UPDATES
23 mins ago
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Alexandra Eala hits a shot during her first-round match against Emerson Jones. XINHUA
Alexandra Eala hits a shot during her first-round match against Emerson Jones. XINHUA

Fan favorite Alexandra Eala overcame a spirited challenge by Australian teenager Emerson Jones 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open. 

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Cheered on by her passionate Filipino fans, Eala was 4-0 up after only 16 minutes before running into trouble against the 18-year-old Jones,  a qualifier who only got her opportunity after American Alycia Parks withdrew from the tournament at the Victoria Park tennis Centre with a shoulder injury.

Settling down after a shaky start, and showing her tenacity, Jones swept the next three games to cut the deficit to 4-3. 
Although second-seeded Eala went on to take the first set, Jones made sure the world number 17 had to work for the points for the rest of the one-hour, 23-minute match.

 Top seed Sorana Cirstea needed three sets to defeat Uzbekistan’s Maria Timofeeva and reach the next round. The 36-year-old Romanian overcame a second-set wobble as she survived a dogfight with a determined Timofeeva to pull off a 7-6 (8/6), 1-6, 7-5 win.

Australian fifth seed Talia Gibson also advanced, beating Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova 7-6 (7/5), 6-1. Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez defeated former Hong Kong winner Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 6-4, 6-2. 

In an all-Australian showdown Maya Joint beat Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-2.

In doubles, Hong Kong’s Cody Wong Hong-yi and China’s Jiang Xinyu beat the third-seeded  Ingrid Neel of Estonia and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico 6-4, 7-5.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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