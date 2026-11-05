Hardest days of my life, admits Andorra 'keeper Owono

Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono says he is enduring the “hardest days of my life” after the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, whom he collided with during a Spanish second-division match on Monday.

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The 30-year-old Spanish footballer died on Tuesday as a result of injuries he suffered in the sickening collision with Equatorial Guinea international Owono, who had raced into midfield to clear an aerial ball.

“These are the hardest days of my life. I struggle to find the words and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened,” said Owono in a statement. “I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him.

“I know there will be many issues to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are going through. Rest in peace, Jesus.”

Spanish police sources said an investigation into what happened has been opened.

Andorra players observed a minute’s silence on Wednesday before a voluntary training session, which Owono, 25, did not attend.

Owono received support from the president of the African country’s federation, Venancio Tomas Micha, in a letter of condolence following De Miguel’s death.

“I feel compelled to convey all our solidarity and support at this time to our player Jesus Lazaro Owono,” Tomas Micha wrote.

“We know that, as the involuntary protagonist of this tragic incident in the game, he is living through this situation with deep sorrow and distress.

“From the Equatorial Guinea Football Federation, we offer him all our human and professional backing, fully aware of the harshness of this event, which no one in our sport ever wishes to witness.”

Andorra defender Lautaro Spatz posted on Instagram in support of Owono, whom he said was “deeply affected” by what had happened.

“Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone,” wrote Spatz.

“In football, unfortunate incidents can happen but no one could imagine that one of them might end with such tragic consequences.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE