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SPORTS UPDATES

Iraola urges Liverpool to take the sting out of Fenerbahce's hostile atmosphere

SPORTS UPDATES
2 hours ago
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Andoni Iraola, with Florian Wirtz, says Liverpool must cut off the connection between Fenerbahce's players and their fans. REUTERS
Andoni Iraola, with Florian Wirtz, says Liverpool must cut off the connection between Fenerbahce's players and their fans. REUTERS

Andoni Iraola has urged Liverpool to stop Fenerbahce in Wednesday's Champions League clash by killing the hostile atmosphere generated by their raucous fans.

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Iraola is expecting a deafening atmosphere at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, but the Liverpool boss is confident his side can cope with the unwelcoming environment. The Spaniard believes Liverpool must cut off the connection between Fenerbahce's players and their passionate fans by taking the sting out of the game.

"It's not going to be easy. It's always difficult to come to Turkey and play and we have to be very ready," Iraola said. "They have experienced players who know how to play in this competition. We have to try to kill the confidence and momentum they can have with the supporters.

"Champions League away days are difficult and we know this, especially in this stadium and atmosphere. We have to be mentally very ready.

"We want to continue how we have done in the Champions League. It is a good chance to get to 12 points and then finish in the top eight."

Stopping Fenerbahce's momentum in such a febrile atmosphere might be easier said than done for Liverpool.

In Sunday's 1-0 defeat against English Premier League champions Arsenal, Liverpool failed to register a shot on target in a home league game for the first time since records began in 2003. That lack of cutting edge has been an issue at times for Liverpool this season as they adapt to Iraola's preferred style of play. But their 100 per cent Champions League record this season has seen them score six against LASK, four against Villarreal and two against Atletico Madrid, compared to 11 in nine Premier League matches.

Asked if he had learned from Liverpool's impotence against Arsenal, Iraola added: "It is difficult when you lose but honestly I am happy with a lot of things from the other day.

"I liked a lot of things but we still need to improve, especially attacking the box.

"A lot of times we were there with the numbers but not making the proper runs and waiting for second balls.

"We put Arsenal under pressure and they defended well but I liked a lot of things."

Fifth-placed Liverpool are already nine points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race. It is hardly the start Iraola would have been hoping for in his first season since arriving from Bournemouth to replace the sacked Arne Slot.

"I think we have had better results in the Champions League and Carabao Cup but it's very early in the season to establish comparisons," Iraola said.

Liverpool will be without Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who was left at home after reporting discomfort with a heel problem during the warm-up on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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