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SPORTS UPDATES

Foden confident of return to top form after tough spell

SPORTS UPDATES
2 hours ago
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Phil Foden trains ahead of the Champions League clash at RB Leipzig. REUTERS
Phil Foden trains ahead of the Champions League clash at RB Leipzig. REUTERS

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says he is beginning to rediscover the form that made him one of the Emglish Premier League's standout players, after a recent scoring streak boosted his confidence ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash at RB Leipzig.

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Foden, who won the Premier League Player of the Season and Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year awards in 2024 after scoring a career-best 27 goals in all competitions, endured a dip in form that ultimately cost him a place in England's 2026 World Cup squad.

"Hopefully I can get back to that level," Foden said. "I think I'm slightly starting to get back there now with my recent performances."

The 26-year-old scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Ipswich Town last month after serving a suspension following a red card in the Manchester derby. He followed it up with a hat-trick and an assist in City's 5-1 Champions League win over AEK Athens.

"I had the unfortunate red card against United. But the break did me good. I think I came back really fresh-minded and sharp," he said. "Being involved in goals gives you a lot of confidence and when you're playing regularly as well you kind of just get into a rhythm and a groove."

Asked about his international future, Foden said he had not spoken to England manager Thomas Tuchel since being left out of the World Cup squad and was concentrating on performing for City. "All I try and do really is focus on my own game and hopefully one day the call-up might come back," he said.

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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