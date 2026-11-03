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SPORTS UPDATES

Asian Cup moved back as conflict roils Middle East

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Coaches of the participating teams pose next to the trophy during the draw for the Asian Cup in May. AFP
Coaches of the participating teams pose next to the trophy during the draw for the Asian Cup in May. AFP

The 2027 Asian Cup football tournament in Saudi Arabia will be postponed from January to December due to “exceptional circumstances” in the region, the continent’s governing body said Tuesday.

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A number of sports events in Saudi Arabia have been canceled or postponed following Houthi attacks on the country.
The Asian Cup was originally scheduled to take place from January 7 to February 5 next year. The new dates for the continental showpiece are December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.

“The organizing committee for Asian Cup approved to reschedule the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region,” the Asian Football Confederation said.
The AFC also cited “substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions.”

Local organizers insisted last month that the Asian Cup was “on schedule,” despite growing fears for the fate of the tournament because of the security situation in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

The Saudi cities of Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar are set to stage the month-long competition.

The decision to move the tournament back almost a year came after “extensive discussions and close consultation” between Saudi officials and the AFC, the Kuala Lumpur-based governing body said.

The AFC was under growing pressure from Asian football associations to postpone the tournament out of fears for player and fan safety.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have targeted Saudi infrastructure, including airports, since hostilities resumed. The Houthis are fighting a Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The 2027 Dakar Rally was moved out of Saudi Arabia last month.

An exhibition tennis tournament due to feature Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was postponed.

The WTA Finals were also scheduled to be held in Riyadh but will instead take place at Indian Wells in the United States.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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