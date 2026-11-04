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SPORTS UPDATES

United fightback can be the 'start of something good,' says Fernandes

SPORTS UPDATES
2 hours ago
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Bruno Fernandes kick-started the Red Devils’ fightback after a miserable first half at Old Trafford. REUTERS
Bruno Fernandes kick-started the Red Devils’ fightback after a miserable first half at Old Trafford. REUTERS

Bruno Fernandes said a rally from 2-0 down to beat Roma in the Champions League can turn around Manchester United’s season as he took aim at “lies” about his relationship with under-fire manager Michael Carrick.

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Fernandes kick-started the Red Devils’ fightback after a miserable first half at Old Trafford threatened to extend a nine-game winless run.

The Portuguese midfielder scored from the penalty spot at the second attempt after being handed a reprieve by encroachment from a Roma defender when his first effort was saved.

Matheus Cunha then struck twice in the final 10 minutes to complete the comeback and get United’s Champions League campaign back on track after defeats to Atletico Madrid and Como.

“Fans want to win games. They’ve been used to seeing this club winning trophies, winning games every week and for them it’s been so frustrating to see the club in this situation,” Fernandes said.

“But I just want to make everyone aware that we are all frustrated with the situation at the moment. We all want to get out of this and hopefully this win today gives the start of something good for us.”

Fernandes took aim at Carrick’s tactics after the 4-1 defeat to Como earlier in the league phase and was subsequently dropped for a 3-0 Premier League loss at home to Bournemouth.

Last season’s Premier League player of the year was restored to the side against Chelsea on Saturday in a 2-0 defeat that left United above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

“It’s been tough, there’s been a lot of speculation in the media, a lot of lies around many things that have happened in this club between me and the manager,” he added.

“The manager took a decision of making myself be on the bench because I wasn’t performing. That’s fair. Everyone felt that that was a punishment for the words that I had and, if it was, it was right, the manager is the one that makes the decisions, I have to accept them.

“I have to go forward with that, it doesn’t change the belief I have on the manager and on the staff and every player that is in this club.”

When asked if the Roma fightback should be a turning point in United’s season, Fernandes replied: “It should be.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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