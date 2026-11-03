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SPORTS UPDATES

Under-fire Jaissle accepts blame for Newcastle misery

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Thierno Barry fires against Newcastle's Fabian Schar St James' Park. REUTERS
Thierno Barry fires against Newcastle's Fabian Schar St James' Park. REUTERS

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle told angry fans to blame him for Monday's damaging 1-0 defeat against Everton.

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Jaissle's side were condemned to a fourth loss in their last five games in all competitions when Everton striker Thierno Barry scored early in the second half at St James' Park.

Newcastle midfielder Jacob Ramsey was sent off in the closing seconds for a crude foul on Harrison Armstrong before boos rained down on Jaissle and his players at the final whistle. Newcastle are languishing in 13th place in the Premier League as the pressure mounts on Jaissle.

"After a performance like that I can understand. That's the reality and I am responsible for that," Jaissle said. "We need to work on the things we need to improve and after today that is a lot."

The Magpies have won just twice in their last seven matches in all competitions, leading to mounting speculation that Jaissle is already in danger of the sack. Hired following Eddie Howe's surprise close-season exit, the former Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Ahli boss has struggled to make an impact on Tyneside.

Jaissle desperately needs a win at Fulham on Saturday to ease the pressure heading into the international break. That two-week gap gives Newcastle's Saudi owners an opportunity to consider making a managerial change before the team return to action against champions Arsenal.

Jaissle was frustrated by Newcastle's second defeat against Everton in the space of five days following last week's League Cup fourth round loss on Merseyside. The 38-year-old claimed Barry's winner should have been disallowed for a foul on Newcastle defender Fabian Schar in the buildup. But he conceded his players had struggled to show the bravery required to get back in the game.

"It's almost like a negative spiral. I'm not happy with the referee decision. For me it's a clear foul on Fabian Schar," he said. "Unfortunately we couldn't deliver actually over the whole 90 minutes, it was not our game and our style of playing.

"That is something we are very frustrated and disappointed about. If you cannot deliver when it counts then you don't deserve to win.

"We were not brave enough in possession, too many long balls."

Jaissle admitted Newcastle are lacking belief in the midst of their miserable run.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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