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SPORTS UPDATES

Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas swaps race track for cross-country gravel ride to Singapore

SPORTS UPDATES
2 hours ago
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When the checkered flag signaled the close of racing at Sepang toward dusk last Sunday, Valtteri Bottas had already seen his Grand Prix come to an early end on lap nine. 

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Rather than dwelling on his early retirement from the circuit, the Finnish driver from Team Cadillac opted to trade mechanical horsepower for pedal power, embarking on an impromptu cross-country cycling adventure heading south to Singapore.

Bottas mounted his gravel bike and was joined by Malaysian cycling companion Shaiful Nizam Yahya, widely known by his nickname Epul, who rode alongside the racing star to help navigate rural backroads and plantation trails.

Quiet village roads and plantation shadows mark initial evening leg

The journey began under fading daylight as the pair rolled out from the Sepang International Circuit in Selangor. Their opening route guided them through Sungai Pelek, a small township enveloped by sprawling oil-palm estates, before taking them across the state boundary into Negeri Sembilan toward the coastal town of Port Dickson, known for its seafood markets and industrial energy infrastructure.

Epul later reflected on the surreal experience of leading an elite international racing driver along unlit village lanes, guided solely by a bicycle headlamp piercing the darkness. That opening stretch covered 56.6 kilometers in slightly more than two hours. 

Bottas noted that navigating unfamiliar jungle shadows at night proved to be an intense mental challenge, as the encroaching darkness often played tricks on his perception.

Heritage streets and local cuisine along the trek to Melaka and Muar

The second day presented a far stiffer physical test, stretching 161.9 kilometers over nearly six hours in the saddle. The cyclists pedaled past Linggi on the state border and continued through Masjid Tanah before entering the historic center of Melaka.

While taking a midday break along Melaka's bustling Jonker Street, Bottas opted to taste local specialties, including chicken rice balls and satay, choosing authentic regional dishes over standard sports nutrition supplements. 

His riding partner observed that the driver was fascinated by historic landmarks like the Dutch-built Stadthuys, remarking that the red-brick colonial monument offered a stark and peaceful contrast to the high-pressure environment of the Formula One paddock. 

From Melaka, the riders pushed on toward Muar in Johor, traversing a mix of gravel trails and plantation access roads where Bottas even recorded the fifth-fastest time on a local off-road segment on the Strava fitness platform.

Encounters with wildlife on the push across southern Johor

The third leg required another demanding 161-kilometer push deeper into southern Peninsular Malaysia toward Johor Bahru, nearing Tanjung Piai at the southernmost tip of mainland Asia. 

The riding surfaces alternated between rural hamlets, palm plantations, and dense jungle fringes where wildlife was frequently spotted along the way.

Over the course of the day, Bottas crossed paths with various animals, including snakes, monitor lizards, grazing cows, and an aggressive dog that forced him into an impromptu sprint. 

When darkness fell once more, the unfamiliar sounds of rustling undergrowth and the prospect of wild boars kept the pair on high alert, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of riding through the Malaysian countryside after dusk.

Triumphant arrival across the Causeway into Marina Bay

By Wednesday, the final leg of the journey was well within reach as the cyclists completed the remaining 40 kilometers toward the southern border. Bottas cleared immigration formalities at the Sultan Iskandar customs complex and crossed the Causeway into Singapore shortly after two in the afternoon. 

By late afternoon, he was cycling along Beach Road toward Marina Bay, drawing curious looks from everyday passersby rather than grandstand spectators.

Upon reaching The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Bottas was presented with a commemorative certificate honoring his 419.7-kilometer trek, exceeding his initial 350-kilometer estimate. 

Bypassing highways in favor of dirt roads, village lanes, and plantation routes allowed him to experience an intimate view of the countryside, underscoring that resilience and athletic determination extend well beyond the confines of the motor racing circuit.

F1SingaporeValtteri Bottas

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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