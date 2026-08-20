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NEWS

2 drivers arrested after parking dispute escalates into brawl in Yau Tong

NEWS
23 mins ago
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A concrete mixer truck driver and a minibus driver were arrested on Wednesday after a parking dispute escalated into a violent brawl near Sam Ka Tsuen Ferry Pier on Shung Shun Street in Yau Tong.

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The incident occurred around 6pm when the 51-year-old concrete mixer driver and the 69-year-old minibus driver, surnamed Cheung, became involved in a heated argument over parking. The minibus driver allegedly used his body to push the other man, while the concrete truck driver retaliated with a metre-long iron bar.

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Footage of the incident showed the minibus driver first pushing the truck driver, who then swung the iron bar like a club and struck the older man on the head, prompting onlookers to gasp. The minibus driver staggered and fell to the ground but remained conscious. The truck driver was seen placing the iron bar back in his vehicle and staying at the scene.

The truck driver was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while the minibus driver was arrested for common assault. The minibus driver suffered head injuries and was taken to United Christian Hospital conscious. The case has been handed to the Kwun Tong police district crime investigation team.

assault Yau Tong parking dispute

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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