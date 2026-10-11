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SOCIAL BUZZ

Yuen Long street fight involving five people caught on video

SOCIAL BUZZ
3 hours ago
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source: online
source: online

A street fight involving three men and two women broke out on Tai Tong Road in Yuen Long on Saturday (Oct 10), with videos circulating on social media showing the group exchanging punches and grappling with one another.

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Two videos, lasting about two minutes in total, showed a middle-aged man wearing a cap pinning a man in a blue shirt down and repeatedly punching him on the head and back.

A woman with a ponytail rushed forward to defend the man in blue but fell to the ground. The man in the cap then kicked her, while another middle-aged woman slapped her.

Seeing his wife being kicked, the man in blue shouted, “You hit my wife?” before rushing at the man in the cap and punching him repeatedly, pushing him towards a metal gate.

Bystanders tried to break up the fight, but the two women continued grappling, with the middle-aged woman repeatedly pulling the ponytailed woman's hair. The man in blue attempted to separate them while the man in the cap continued attacking him from behind.

The fight eventually subsided after bystanders pulled the group apart.

The videos did not reveal what sparked the altercation.

Police said they received a report at about 4pm on Saturday that three men and two women were fighting outside Tung Yick Building at 7 Tai Tong Road.

Officers arrived at the scene but found none of the people involved.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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