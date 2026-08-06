Thai female official slams online critics after bold makeup at budget meeting sparks debate

A female official in Thailand's southern Yala province has become an unexpected online sensation after photos of her attending a budget meeting went viral, with netizens focusing on her bold makeup rather than the meeting itself.

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The photos, posted by the Patae Subdistrict Administrative Organisation on Facebook, showed the official with notably thick makeup – elongated eyebrows, heavy black lower eyeliner, pale foundation and bright red lipstick. The contrast between her face and neck, along with her voluminous curly hair, drew widespread attention, with the post receiving over 23,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

Opinions were divided. Some praised her confidence and personal style, saying "everyone has the right to present themselves as they like." Others criticised the look as inappropriate for a formal official meeting, with some comments turning into personal attacks.

The official responded in the comments, saying she only slightly brightened the photo to cover wrinkles caused by work stress, and denied heavy editing. She added: "If you don't like it, don't look," warning that she would consider legal action against defamatory remarks.