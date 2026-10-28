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NEWS

Govt revises Hung Hom waterfront plans to boost housing and yacht berths

NEWS
10 mins ago
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The government has revised its waterfront development proposals for Hung Hom, with total gross floor area remaining largely similar to previous plans while reducing commercial space in favor of residential areas, Permanent Secretary for Development Doris Ho Pui-ling said on Wednesday.

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Speaking on a radio program, Ho stated that the revised plan proposes two connected towers to create a landmark, featuring high-rise observation decks offering Victoria Harbour views. 

She added that the viewing platforms will be open to the public, with decisions on whether to charge admission fees depending on financial feasibility.

Addressing concerns over whether the project would block views of Lion Rock, Ho emphasized that the development will neither obstruct the hill nor affect the ridgeline, noting that the redevelopment aims to inject new vitality into the older district.

The project allocates approximately 5 percent of its floor area for a yacht club providing around 200 berths. 

Ho said the club's size was increased following expert advice, as larger facilities enhance financial viability and meet market demands, alongside shoreside charging infrastructure. She added that 200 berths represent the maximum capacity, warning that any further increase could impact navigational channels.

Ho noted that the development will be divided into a harbourfront zone and an inland zone, with the authorities still considering whether to release the land as a single large site or in two separate parcels. 

Further studies and statutory town planning procedures will follow, keeping the target of handing over the first batch of land to developers in 2029 unchanged. 

 

Hung HomDoris Ho Pui-lingLion Rock

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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