Henderson Land launches price list for 45 units at Chester II, starting from HK$5.79m after discounts

Henderson Land Development (0012) has released a new price list for Chester II in Hung Hom on Saturday, offering 45 units with discounted prices starting at HK$5.79 million.

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This latest batch comprises one- to three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 264 to 418 square feet.

Discounted prices for the units range from HK$5.79 million to HK$10.31 million, or discounted price per sq ft of HK$20,982 to HK$26,359.

The entry-level unit is a 264-sq-ft, one-bedroom unit priced at HK$5.79 million after discounts, or HK$21,927 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, the developer released the sales arrangements for the second round this coming Wednesday. A total of 45 units will be sold with a price list, while three units will be sold by tender.

In addition, Chester II sold 136 of 138 units via a price list on Saturday, including a single buyer who snapped up one three-bedroom unit and four two-bedroom units for HK$41.3 million.