logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Henderson Land launches price list for 45 units at Chester II, starting from HK$5.79m after discounts

PROPERTY
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department.
Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department.

Henderson Land Development (0012) has released a new price list for Chester II in Hung Hom on Saturday, offering 45 units with discounted prices starting at HK$5.79 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This latest batch comprises one- to three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 264 to 418 square feet. 

Discounted prices for the units range from HK$5.79 million to HK$10.31 million, or discounted price per sq ft of HK$20,982 to HK$26,359. 

The entry-level unit is a 264-sq-ft, one-bedroom unit priced at HK$5.79 million after discounts, or HK$21,927 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, the developer released the sales arrangements for the second round this coming Wednesday. A total of 45 units will be sold with a price list, while three units will be sold by tender.

In addition, Chester II sold 136 of 138 units via a price list on Saturday, including a single buyer who snapped up one three-bedroom unit and four two-bedroom units for HK$41.3 million. 

 

Chester IIHung Homprice list

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Right: Thomas Lam; left: Tina Norden
Chester II expects 4,000 checks by Friday
PROPERTY
10-09-2026 16:41 HKT
Chester II.
Chester II plans to commence sales on Saturday
PROPERTY
08-09-2026 16:53 HKT
Thomas Lam.
Henderson's Chester II releases 28 units, with discounted price from HK$5.76m
PROPERTY
06-09-2026 18:48 HKT
Thomas Lam.
Henderson’s Chester II releases new price list for 30 units
PROPERTY
06-09-2026 14:56 HKT
Thomas Lam.
Henderson's Chester II unveils first price list for 53 units, starting at HK$5.43m after discounts 
PROPERTY
03-09-2026 16:20 HKT
Thomas Lam.
Henderson's Chester II to release pricing on Thursday with show flats open Saturday
PROPERTY
02-09-2026 16:55 HKT
From left: Jeffrey Sy and CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei
The Sterling I releases final price list for 101 units
PROPERTY
30-08-2026 17:35 HKT
Bailey Street / Chi Kiang Street Project in Hung Hom. URA
China Overseas secures Hung Hom Bailey Street project with HK$6.9b bid
PROPERTY
31-07-2026 22:51 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
28-07-2026 00:52 HKT
Augustine Wong Ho-ming, executive director of Henderson Land, attends the compulsory auction on Thursday.
Henderson Land acquires Hung Hom old buildings for HK$580m in first compulsory sale under relaxed rules 
PROPERTY
16-07-2026 16:54 HKT
HK authorities rush anti-skid paving at new Huanggang Port interchange following driver safety concerns
NEWS
12-09-2026 12:21 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
3 hours ago
FEHD health inspector arrested over suspected theft of HK$33 million Mark Six syndicate winnings
NEWS
12-09-2026 11:16 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.