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PROPERTY

Chester II expects 4,000 checks by Friday

PROPERTY
4 hours ago
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Right: Thomas Lam; left: Tina Norden
Right: Thomas Lam; left: Tina Norden

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom has received 3,600 checks as of Thursday night for its first round of sales of 138 units this weekend.

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The developer expects roughly 4,000 checks when registration closes Friday, with potential additional units to be rolled out following the first-round sale, according to Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department.

He noted that the clubhouse of the development spans about 13,285 square feet across indoor and outdoor spaces, featuring an array of amenities including a fitness zone, outdoor garden, barbecue area, yoga room and VIP lounge.

The clubhouse was designed by Conran and Partners, an architecture and interior design practice with studios in the UK and Hong Kong. It blends British aesthetics with contemporary concepts, and is expected to resonate with prospective young buyers, said Tina Norden, principal and partner at Conran and Partners.

Chester IIClubhouseProperty

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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