URA, Sino Group activate Citywalk's 40,000 sq ft outdoor Open Piazza

The Urban Renewal Authority (URA) and Sino Group on Friday unveiled the completed integration of Citywalk's dining outlets with outdoor 40,000-square-foot Open Piazza in Tsuen Wan to strengthen community ties and the business environment.

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The upgraded project transformed the existing Open Piazza into a platform for dining, leisure and community engagement, with a "Citywalk Food Crescent" concept, which consists of 40 percent food and beverage stores in the whole Citywalk. It broadened the appeal to families, office workers and younger consumers, and is expected to generate growth in footfall, tenant sales and rental income, Sino Group said.

After the launch, the Citywalk's overall foot traffic rose 5 percent year-on-year, climbing 10 percent during community events, with turnover also up around 10 percent and an occupancy rate of around 95 percent, according to Bella Chhoa, chief commercial officer of Sino Group.

"Looking ahead, Citywalk will continue refining its tenant mix in response to evolving consumer trends, with the objective of maintaining strong occupancy, diversifying revenue streams and enhancing asset performance," she added.

Wilfred Au Chun-ho, executive director (Commercial) of the URA, said, "Guided the evolving needs of the district, the enhancement of Citywalk's Open Piazza is a practical example of the URA's '3B' system. By improving the Built environment, stimulating the local business environment and strengthening local bonding, we are transforming public open space into a shared venue for leisure, activities and cultural experiences."

The current dining portfolio offers a diverse selection ranging from established local favorites such as Man Fung Dumpling and Dessert which opened its first dine-in outlet there, popular Chinese chains including Cafe DE LaCesar, Xiao Noodle, CHAGEE, HEYTEA, to exotic flavors like Korean, Japanese and Taiwanese cuisine, the developer said.

Frank Feng