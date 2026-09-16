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NEWS

Sino Group chairman backs first Five-Year Plan as a balanced roadmap

NEWS
59 mins ago
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Sino Group chairman Daryl Ng Win-kong has backed the government's first Five-Year Plan and the latest Policy Address, saying they balance development, reform and livelihood needs.

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In a statement issued after both documents were delivered, Ng said the plans reflected Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's leadership, vision and commitment to Hong Kong's long-term development. 

He said the two documents built on Hong Kong's traditional strengths while opening new opportunities and cultivating growth drivers such as innovation and technology. 

Through the Northern Metropolis and alignment with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong could gain broader opportunities and better integrate into national development, Ng wrote.  

He added that the group is confident in the plan's development path and the city's prospects, and will keep working with the government and the wider community. 

Its support covers people-centric initiatives such as Community Living Rooms, as well as innovation and technology, to contribute to Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

Five-Year PlanPolicy AddressSino GroupDaryl Ng Win-kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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