URA invites EOI for To Kwa Wan Road / Wing Kwong Street project

The Urban Renewal Authority invited developers and consortia to submit an Expression of Interest to develop the To Kwa Wan Road / Wing Kwong Street development scheme on Thursday, which is expected to deliver around 900 residential units.

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This 5,475 square meters site represents the final redevelopment project within Hong Kong’s first “District-based Redevelopment New Community”, officially named Victoria Cove Central, according to the URA.

The submission will be closed by 12:00 noon on September 17.

Located near To Kwa Wan MTR Station, the project plans to construct two foot bridges, connecting to MTR Station entrance and the residential project One Victoria Cove respectively, to enhance accessibility within the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the URA noted that this project, which is situated at the geographic heart of VCC and adjacent to two pedestrian streets running north-to-south and east-to-west, will generate synergies with the other seven earlier redevelopment projects currently under construction, establishing a prominent social hub within the district.



