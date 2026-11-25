Goldman Sachs lowered its three-year forecast for Hong Kong residential property price growth in a report on Wednesday, citing rising interest rates and slower wealth creation.

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The investment bank trimmed its annual home price growth projections for 2026 and 2027 to 10 percent and 4 percent, down from 15 percent and 7 percent, while keeping its 2028 estimate unchanged at 3 percent.

Goldman Sachs said it views the Northern Metropolis as a major long-term opportunity for local developers, adding that the resumption of agricultural land and conversion of low-cost land reserves should bring the clearest financial gains in the near term.

Still, developers need to keep investment cycles within seven years and maintain a profit margin of at least 20 percent to earn a reasonable return, the report noted.

The bank also cut its 2026 to 2028 fiscal year earnings forecasts and target prices for the Hong Kong developers it covers by 1 to 10 percent.