logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Tailored mortgage deals launched for 33 Clear Water Bay with rates as low as 2.68pc

PROPERTY
29 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

logo
logo
logo
From left: marketing and sales managers Tony Fong and William Chan, Sammy Po, assistant general manager of marketing and sales Fonnie Chan, Kostka Cheung, Kong Lau, assistant manager of marketing and sales
From left: marketing and sales managers Tony Fong and William Chan, Sammy Po, assistant general manager of marketing and sales Fonnie Chan, Kostka Cheung, Kong Lau, assistant manager of marketing and sales

Midland Realty and mReferral Mortgage Brokerage Services have introduced three preferential mortgage packages for buyers of Kowloon Development’s (0034) 33 Clear Water Bay project on Thursday, featuring actual interest rates as low as 2.68 percent to spur home purchases.  

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The most competitive option under the newly unveiled plan allows buyers to secure a special Prime-based rate at 2.68 percent for up to three years. The plan subsequently reverts to a HIBOR-based rate as low as H+1.3 percent with a capped interest rate.  

In addition, mReferral is offering a fixed-rate scheme locked at 2.93 percent for up to five years, alongside a deposit-linked H-mortgage capped at P-2 percent (where P = 5.25 percent) that allows borrowers to offset interest expenses using savings income. All three schemes offer a maximum tenure of 30 years and bank cash rebates.  

Proactive bank lending

"Banks have grown increasingly proactive in their mortgage business, introducing diversified mortgage plans to attract quality customers," said Kostka Cheung, chief operating officer of mReferral corporation (HK).

Cheung added that the 33 Clear Water Bay project holds strong capital appreciation potential, supported by excellent regional transport links and urban planning, which is expected to appeal strongly to end-users and investors alike.  

"33 Clear Water Bay features its own large-scale shopping mall covering over 650,000 square feet and offers seamless connection to Choi Hung MTR station," Sammy Po Siu-ming, senior director of Midland Realty said.

He highlighted the strong rental proposition of the development, said that driven by keen rental demand, rental rates at the project are expected to exceed HK$60 per square foot, yielding an estimated return of around 3.5 percent.

Primary sales momentum

Across the territory, Hong Kong’s primary private market recorded around 1,700 transactions in the first 27 days of October, reaching a five-month high and exceeding the 1,000-deal threshold for a third consecutive month, according to Midland Realty.

Total primary transaction value year-to-date has passed HK$208 billion across more than 16,500 deals, surpassing full-year figures from last year. 

Kowloon dominated the market, accounting for nearly 48 percent of all new home sales with around 8,000 deals, data showed.

33 Clear Water BayKowloon Development

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From left: Kowloon Development’s marketing and sales assistant manager Kong Lau; assistant general manager of the marketing and sales department Fonnie Chan; marketing and sales managers William Chan and Tony Fong
33 Clear Water Bay Phase 1 to sell 73 units on Sunday
PROPERTY
23-10-2026 22:41 HKT
Visitors of 33 Clear Water Bay.
33 Clear Water Bay to sell 73 units on Sunday
PROPERTY
22-10-2026 15:34 HKT
People visit 33 Clear Water Bay.
33 Clear Water Bay to offer 73 units via tender next Thursday
PROPERTY
11-10-2026 17:12 HKT
From left: marketing and sales assistant manager Kong Lau; Fonnie Chan; marketing and sales managers William Chan and Tony Fong
33 Clear Water Bay to tender 73 units next week 
PROPERTY
08-10-2026 15:01 HKT
From left: Tony Fong, marketing and sales manager, William Chan, marketing and sales manager, Fonnie Chan, Kong Lau, marketing and sales assistant manager
Kowloon Development's 33 Clear Water Bay Project to offer 361 flats in Phase 1
PROPERTY
23-09-2026 16:55 HKT
Fonnie Chan, second left.
Kowloon Development names Ngau Chi Wan project 33 Clear Water Bay
PROPERTY
06-08-2026 20:21 HKT
Over 30 Northern Metropolis sites rezoned for housing, potentially supplying 58,600 homes
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 17:11 HKT
Hong Kong’s green-certified office buildings average rental rate jump of 23 pc: Bloomberg
PROPERTY
1 hour ago
Victor Tin, right.
One Marina to add more units soon 
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
HKMA urges banks to ease developer refinancing amid K-shaped property recovery: sources
PROPERTY
21 hours ago
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.